|
|
Donald Rosenthal
Donald "Buddy" Rosenthal
Entrepreneur and Humanitarian
Donald Edward Rosenthal, 53, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on February 21, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.
Buddy, as he was known to family and friends, was a bright star from a young age. He was born in New York City and grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut, where he was a familiar sight at the ice rink, lacrosse field and swimming pool, never missing an opportunity to talk about his beloved New York Giants. He went on to pursue his passion for learning: first at Bates College in Maine, with an undergraduate degree in international relations, and then with an MBA degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Buddy was also the ultimate entrepreneur and leader. He spent more than two decades in the technology sector, including executive roles with AOL, Yahoo and RealNetworks. He was co-founder and CEO of several early-stage technology companies and was named Entrepreneur-in-Residence by Charles River Ventures. Team motivation came naturally to him, and his special combination of leadership skills and humility earned the respect of the people he worked with.
While Buddy's achievements were well known in the business world, it was his world-class sense of humor and his empathy that defined him — particularly his love for his two young children. He was the best possible role model: kind, smart, outgoing and forever curious about other places and ways of thinking. He was also generous to a fault, using his famous charisma to enlist his friends in his causes. While he will be forever missed, his legacy of support for those in need is very much alive.
Last year, Buddy made the choice to leave the business world and devote his time to helping others. He began working closely with non-profit organizations, serving on boards for Junior Achievement of Greater Washington DC, , the Children's Science Center of Northern Virginia, MicroMentor, the AOL Foundation and Minds Matter. At the time of his passing, Buddy was chief operating officer of One Earth Future, an organization that fosters sustainable peace by building resilient societies in fragile, post-conflict parts of the world.
Buddy is survived by his son Jackson, daughter Teagan, and their mother Teresa Mohr; his brother William (Ted) Grace and sister Kerry Rosenthal; his mother Sheila Rosenthal; and several nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends in the United States and abroad. He was predeceased by his father, Donald B. (Bud) Rosenthal, who passed away in 2007.
There will be a celebration of Buddy Rosenthal's life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, Connecticut, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers or donations in his memory, Buddy would simply ask friends and family to be sure to give each other an extra hug every day and enjoy life as much as he did.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020