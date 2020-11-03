Dorothy Brennan

Kastner-King

Dorothy Brennan Kastner-King, 87, passed away peacefully in her home, on October 15,2020 after a brief, yet intense illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Born on Staten Island, NY on June 30, 1933, Dottie was the oldest child of the late Walter Martin Brennan and Anna Fidyk Brennan. She graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy and was described as versatile and discriminating. Dottie loved riding horses at Brown Ledge Camp in Vermont and Camp Jeanne d'arc where she was a counselor for many summers. On Staten Island, she rode horses at Silver Lake Riding Stables and won awards for speed skating on Clove Lake Pond. She had artistic and musical talents and was captain of the women's basketball team. She attended Rosemont College as a Chemistry Major and married the late Theodore A. Kastner in 1954.

After living in New Jersey for several years and having four active children, the family moved to Scituate, MA. Dottie graduated from Simmons College in 1991 with a degree in elementary education and taught 5th grade in the Plymouth-Carver Public Schools. Ted's career brought the family to Stamford, CT where Dottie continued substitute teaching. She enjoyed working at the Mechanical Music Center in Darien with William H. Edgerton and also playing golf in the Stamford women's league.

In 1985, Dottie began her new life in New Canaan, CT. Her curious mind led her to acquire skills using the computer program called WordStar in the early years of personal computing. This helped her secure a position in the selectman's office of New Canaan Town Hall. It was there where Dottie met her loving second husband, the late Joseph H. King III. Together they enjoyed weekend camping trips and visiting with friends at the Norwalk Boat Club. In the late 90's they moved to Palm Coast, FL where they looked forward to receiving visits from their combined 9 children and their families. While in Florida, Dottie became a master rug hooker and used her artistic skills to create outstanding and award-winning designs. She became an avid knitter and jewelry creator often making unique gifts for those she loved. She had a green thumb and loved to cultivate many beautiful indoor and outdoor plants. After Jay's passing in 2016, Dottie moved back to CT to be closer to her family.

Dottie was predeceased by her parents, husbands, and most recently her brother Dr. Robert W. Brennan. She is survived by her four children, Dr. Theodore A. Kastner and his wife Alix Ross of Montclair, NJ, Bob Kastner and his wife Linda of Basking Ridge, NJ, Connie Greenwood and her husband Steve of Windsor, CT and Susan Powers of New Canaan, CT. Also, Jay's children, Sue Kohl of CA, Kim

Fried (Ed) of Fairfield, CT, Karen Haskins of Northford, CT and Chris King (Kelly) of Norwalk, CT. She was predeceased by Jay's son, Jeff King.

In addition, Dottie leaves behind grandchildren Anna, Jake and Mary and their spouses, Rob and Brian, Karen, Kathryn, Stephanie and Christine and their spouses and Katy Lee, as well as 4 beloved great grandchildren, Andrew, Aria, Alexandria and Elizabeth. Also, Jay's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a memorial service next summer in New Canaan, CT when the weather is warmer and we can celebrate her life outdoors, which were her wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store