Dorothy Joan Barton

Dorothy Joan Barton, 89, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away on June 12, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Dorothy was born on July 25, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Thomas and Charlotte Farnan.

In Brooklyn, Dorothy was an active member of the Flatbush Reformed Protestant Dutch Church and graduated from Erasmus Hall High School. She worked as an executive secretary in NYC and CT, and later as a court reporter in the Stamford, CT Courts.

Dorothy will always be lovingly remembered by her family as a caring mother and sister, an avid walker and an avocational poet.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Robert; children Katherine and Richard Barton, and Pamela Stuedemann (Barry); grandchildren Christopher, Charles and James; a great-grandson; siblings Charlotte Gale (John), Viola Kraemer, and Thomas Farnan. She was predeceased by siblings Mildred Williams, Edna Clark, and Charles and William Farnan.

A funeral service will be held at the Flatbush Reformed Protestant Dutch Church in Brooklyn and burial at the Evergreens Cemetery. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on July 25, 2019