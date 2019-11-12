|
Douglas Graeme Shaw Sr.
Douglas 'Doug' Graeme Shaw Sr., long-time resident of New Canaan CT, passed away peacefully at his Pennswood Village home in Newtown, Pennsylvania on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was 90 years old. Doug and his wife Stacy, who predeceased him in 2015, lived in New Canaan for 44 years before moving to Newtown, Pennsylvania in 2012 to be closer to their children.
He was born on December 30, 1928 to Herbert G. Shaw and Margaret Gray Hunter in Huntington, NY where he grew up. He attended Eaglebrook School and Phillips Academy – Andover. Doug received a BA from Harvard University in 1950 and was an ROTC graduate. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on several ships including the USS Hank, a Sumner-class destroyer and the USS Valley Forge, an Essex-class aircraft carrier.
Following his tour of duty in 1956, Doug met and married Adele 'Stacy' Robak. He is survived by his three children: Cynthia Mary Shaw (and husband Robert H. Frankievich), Douglas Graeme Shaw, Jr. and Stuart Chattan Shaw (and wife Barbara Capaldo Shaw) and four grand-children: Henry Hunter Frankievich, Charles Gray Frankievich, Michaela Frances Shaw and Patrick Henry Shaw.
Doug's early career included sales and marketing of paper products for Crown Zellerbach, Diamond Packaging and West Vaco corporations. Doug earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in 1970. After graduating, he joined the consulting firm of Lionel D. Edie which was later acquired by Merrill Lynch where he worked as a Senior Economist doing market research and forecasting demand for paper products until his retirement in 1986.
Doug was an avid sailor growing up sailing and racing comets in Huntington, NY. His love of the ocean continued in the Navy, where he learned to navigate by the stars. He taught boat safety at the Rowayton CT Power Squadron. Doug and Stacy owned several boats over the years sailing out of Rowayton, CT at Green's Ledge Lighthouse. Their favorite adventures included Port Jefferson, Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Even as their sailing days became fewer, they would hoist the cocktail flag and enjoy the various boats coming in and out of the Five Mile River. Doug also enjoyed building intricate ship models as well as building ships in bottles. Doug and Stacy were members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan, CT.
A private service is being held in Yardley, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pennswood Village Foundation www.pennswood.org
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019