Edith Stull Mitchell Bickley
Edith Stull Mitchell Bickley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home in Redding, Connecticut. Beloved wife of the late Ervin Felton Bickley, Jr. who predeceased her in 2013, she is lovingly remembered as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and dear friend.
Born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1923, Mrs. Bickley was the daughter of John Allen Mitchell and Edith Viola Stull Mitchell. She was a graduate of Smith College in 1945 and received a Master's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951, followed by further study at Edinburgh University. Prior to her marriage, she taught secondary school English.
The Bickleys resided in New Canaan, Connecticut for 42 years. They enjoyed their island homes and many friendships during winters spent on Captiva and Sanibel Islands in Florida, for over 35 years. Mrs. Bickley was active in many community organizations in both locales, and was a long-time member of the Hannah Benedict Carter chapter of the DAR in New Canaan. A thoughtful, introspective person, Mrs. Bickley was an avid reader, a formidable Bridge player, enjoyed playing the piano and golf, and particularly enjoyed her extensive travel with her husband and their friends. Mrs. Bickley admired beauty in all nature and animals, a love inherited from her father.
Mrs. Bickley is survived by her daughters, Jean Mitchell Bickley, Ann Burns Bickley and Lynn Scott Bickley, five grandsons, five great-grandchildren, her sister, Jean Mitchell Gillespie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister, Fernanda Miriam Mitchell, died in 1930 and her brother, John Allen Mitchell, Jr. in 2013. In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully appreciate contributions to the Music Committee of the Congregational Church of New Canaan, 23 Park Street, New Canaan, CT 06840, www.godsacre.org.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020