Eileen A. Mitchell, age 84, of Huntington, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. She formerly lived in New Canaan, CT, and Williamsburg, VA. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Frances (Roppolo) Venza. Eileen was born on November 27, 1934, and grew up in Chicago, IL, where she met her future husband, Larry Mitchell, at a Catholic high school dance. Eileen graduated from the College of Saint Teresa and married Larry on October 6, 1956. Eileen's radiant smile, warm hospitality and Catholic grace enriched the lives of all who met her. Raising four children, she made her childhood dream come true creating a home filled with family where everyone wanted to be. Once her children were in school, Eileen worked at General Signal Corp. as assistant to the Vice General Counsel for 15 years. Her volunteer work reflected her interests in church, art, gardening, women's education and history. Eileen was an active member of the P.E.O. in the BA Chapter in Williamsburg and the V Chapter in Trumbull, CT. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT and St. Bede Church, Williamsburg, VA. She treasured time with her grandchildren. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 62 years, Larry Mitchell; and her beloved brother, Jac Venza; and her four children: Larry (Jill) Mitchell, Lynn (Rod Van Deusen), Beth (Chuck Lee), and Karen (Patrick Levesque). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Tom Mitchell, Emily Mitchell, RJ VanDeusen, Caitlyn Van Deusen, Charlie Lee and Eddie Lee; her sister-in-law, Julie Roels, and her nieces and nephews. Eileen will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT. Donations may be made to the P.E.O. Sisterhood or St. Lawrence Church. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on May 16, 2019