Eileen Mary Mattes

Eileen Mary Mattes, a New Canaan resident for over thirty five years, died on March 1st, 2019 in the company of her loving family.

Eileen was born on October 17, 1936, in Queens, New York, the daughter of her late parents, Margaret M. Mattes and Frank X. Mattes. She is survived by her brother Michael and his wife Joyce of Cookeville, TN, and her nephew, Kevin, of New Canaan.

She earned a Bachelor's degree from Hofstra University and later received an MBA from Fordham University, first working in advertising at Benton and Bowles in New York. She then began a long career with Union Carbide Corporation, initially in human resources and, for the majority of her tenure, in marketing for the Chemicals Division, specializing in functional fluids. Eileen became a noted independent marketing consultant and researcher in specialty fluids and authored a large number of industry texts on applications for these products.

Eileen was a lector and active member at both St. Aloysius and St. Thomas More Church as well as a docent at both the Glass House and at Kykuit in Pocantico Hills A gardener and avid reader of current events, Eileen was a patron of the arts including ballet, concerts, and opera. Eileen also enjoyed worldwide travel, visiting foreign locales and learning about other peoples and places. Her intelligence, outgoing personality and wit will be missed by her family and her many friends. Services were private.

Memorial donations in Eileen's name would be gratefully received by the Catholic Medical Misson Board in New York. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary