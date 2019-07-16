Eleanor Ann (Ellie) Berry

Eleanor Ann (Ellie) Berry, age 76, a New Canaan resident for over 35 years died peacefully July 13, 2019 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Born in Chicago, IL March 7, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Norman August and Alice Omieg Hedenberg. Ellie was the wife of Arthur Walton Berry.

Ellie loved gardening, collecting antique Valentines, bridge, travel and Welsh Corgi dogs. She lived a very charmed life surrounded by her loving family and many caring friends.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Peter Lee Berry (Elizabeth) of Darien, CT, and a daughter, Susan Everingham Miller (Andrew Edward Miller) of Pasadena, CA.

Eleanor was predeceased by her brother, Norman A. Hedenberg, Jr and a sister Carol Sieben.

A Memorial service for Ellie will be held for family and friends at St. Marks Episcopal Church at 111 Oenoke Ridge Road, New Canaan, Connecticut, at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 25.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Canaan Land Trust, P. O. Box 425, New Canaan, CT 06840, https://newcanaanlandtrust.org/ or Future 5, 135 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT 06901. https://futurefive.org/

For online condolences and directions visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on July 18, 2019