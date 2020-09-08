1/1
Elizabeth Grymes
Elizabeth Braxton Rains Grymes
Elizabeth Braxton Rains Grymes, a former longtime New Canaan resident, died at home on Monday, September 7, 2020 from complications of pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. Mrs. Grymes was born on March 1, 1938 at home in Warsaw, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Dr. Warren Biscoe Rains and Emma Lemoine Griffith.
Betty grew up in Virginia and was a graduate of both St. Catherine's School in Richmond and of the University of Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. After graduation, she worked for the State of Virginia in assisting adults with special needs to find employment.
Betty married Peyton Grymes, Jr. of Richmond, VA in 1962. Peyton's career took them to Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Minnesota before finally moving to New Canaan in 1979. Betty was a member of The New Canaan Garden Club, where she volunteered at the New Canaan Historical Society, Waveny Walled Garden, and ran Horticulture Therapy at Waveny Care Center for many years. She was also a member of the Junior League. Betty was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, New Canaan for 41 years.
Betty is survived by her son Peyton Grymes, III and daughter Olivia Staige Lemoine Grymes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peyton Grymes, Jr. and her brother Walter Vance Hall, Jr.
Due to COVID-19; Betty's services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers; please consider making a memorial donation to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT 06840.
For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.



Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
