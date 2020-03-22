|
|
Ellen Reeves Walin
Ellen Reeves Walin, 83, of Washington, Connecticut died peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the Regional Hospice of Danbury.
She was born to the late George C. and Margaret F. Reeves on October 17, 1936 in Highland Park, Illinois and attended North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, Illinois. Ellen received her BA from Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and while living in New Canaan, Connecticut, worked at the Whitney Shop and The Silk Purse.
Ellen was a voracious reader, penned the NY Times Sunday crossword, loved to needlepoint, cook, laugh and above all else, garden. She was an active member of many garden clubs throughout her life, including the Nantucket Garden Club, where she had a summer home, and the Washington Garden Club.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert S. Walin of Washington, Connecticut, her daughter Louise Wightman of Scituate, Massachusetts and her stepchildren, Kimberly Walin of Darien, Connecticut and Robert Walin Jr. of Jupiter, Florida.
Donations to Regional Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut are welcome.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020