Emma Johnston

Emma Smith Johnston

JOHNSTON-Emma Smith. In San Rafael, California, May 26, 2020. Age 99 years. Formerly of New Canaan, CT. Devoted wife of John Buckhout ("Bucky") Johnston. Loving mother of Alexa Horne, Cynthia Alexander, and Jay Johnston. Adoring grandmother of four grandchildren. A native of New York, NY, she attended the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT. She loved nothing more than long walks on sandy beaches with her beloved Bucky. She will be remembered by all who knew her as kind, generous and unassuming, and by her children for her curiosity, delightful sense of humor, and as the best mom ever. Private services to be held. Private interment, Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul, Minnesota. Memorial contributions preferred to NY Philharmonic, Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, NY, NY 10023.



