FRANK V. TRACY, JR.

Frank V. Tracy, Jr. passed away on May 19, 2020 at his Ridgefield home. He was 89 years old and was born in Bristol, Connecticut, February 6, 1931, the son of Catherine M. and Francis V. Tracy.

Frank was an engaging person with a friendly smile for everyone he met. He attended Bristol High School, Choate School in Wallingford, Connecticut and graduated from Middlebury College. He was an enthusiastic and gifted baseball player and was an outstanding first baseman at both school and college. Following college he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years at Lackland Air Force Base and Okinawa, Japan.

After receiving his Master's Degree in Education, he taught Political Science, U.S. History and Government for 30 years at New Canaan High School. He was a popular teacher and admired by many students.

His early musical interest was jazz, but as time went on he developed a passion for opera. He was a regular at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and traveled widely throughout the opera world, visiting La Scala and many other great opera houses. He particularly enjoyed sharing his passion with others and taught classes in opera at Founders Hall in Ridgefield. It was at an opera performance where he met his wife, Anne McPherson. He was an active member of St. Stephen's Church in Ridgefield.

Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, his daughter Gail Doyle of Antigua, Guatemala, his son Timothy of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, his sister Ann Guerriero of Burlington, Connecticut and his brother Michael Tracy of Bristol, Connecticut.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., or the Land Conservancy of Ridgefield, P.O. Box 32, Ridgefield, CT



