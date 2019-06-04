Frederick H. Whipple

Frederick Hutchins Whipple, 90, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 peacefully at his home in Ridgefield, CT surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was the son of the late Kathlyn (Winton) and Joseph Reed Whipple. He was born in New Milford, CT on September 13, 1928. Fred grew up in Wilton, CT along with his 7 siblings. He attended Staples High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. A true entrepreneur, Fred started his excavating business in 1954 under the name Fred H. Whipple. It later became Whipple Brothers Inc. and finally F.H. Whipple and Sons when his sons joined him in the family business.

Fred was a member of the American Legion Post 78 and devoted many hours to the renovation of the American Legion Hall in Ridgefield. He was thrilled and honored when he served as Honorary Grand Marshall of the Ridgefield Memorial Day Parade. He also took great pride in volunteering his time and expertise in the development of Tiger Hollow. Fred was a member of the Ridgefield Men's Club, an avid golfer, NASCAR enthusiast, hunter, fisherman and amateur chef. His passionate and frank personality was beloved by everyone that crossed his path.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara and their 5 children: Fred Whipple Jr. and his wife, Vaida of Ridgefield; Reed Whipple and his wife, Jennifer of Ridgefield; Holley Hahn and her husband, Joe of Gansevoort, NY; Lisa Conway and her husband, Matt of Ridgefield and Lauren Whipple Cohen of Ridgefield. He is also survived by 6 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment with US Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield or Danbury Hospital.