New Canaan Advertiser Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
203 E. Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Hill Jr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Hill Jr. Obituary
Frederick N. Hill, Jr.
Frederick N. Hill, Jr., 62, passed away on November 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Fred was born on June 7, 1957 to Jeannette and the late Frederick Hill, Sr. Fred married Patricia Long in 1987, and together they raised their three children, Maive Howard (JP), the late Charles Tyler, and Michael in Wilton, CT. He is additionally survived by his sisters, Claire and Debbie (David Reinholt), many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Fred was a devoted husband and father who was also the best uncle, son, brother, brother-in-law, and lifelong friend to many and was always available to those who needed him. From playing basketball and softball, to coaching youth sports, and founding his New Canaan based business, FH Roofing, Fred was a lifelong active member of the Fairfield County community. Words cannot describe the impact that he has left on all of our hearts. Fred's legacy will be carried on by all who love him.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be held at The Collins Funeral Home at 92 East Ave on Friday November 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle at 203 E. Avenue, Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Fred's honor to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Fred and his family greatly appreciate the care and kindness he received from the whole staff at Smilow. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -