Fredric Karl Kammler, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at home in Norwalk, CT, on January 9, 2020. Fred was born October 8, 1926 to Erna & Frederick W. Kammler, in Bayside, NY. A partner of a photo studio in NYC and realtor in CT, Fred was a World War II vet, 82nd Airborne paratrooper. He loved to cook and entertain; was an avid reader and listened to classical music. Fred is survived by his wife, Shelley Kawai-Kammler, their daughter Amanda; his son Rick & wife Lauren; their children, Grant & Neve; Rick's former wife Susan, their children Austin & Cole. He was preceded in death by former spouse Emily.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020
