Gina Burke Murdoch

Gina Burke Murdoch, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away on June 22, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on August 11, 1959 to Patrick R. and Virginia Dunn Burke.

Gina graduated from New Canaan High School and went on to attend Wheaton College for Women, and Fairfield University. She had worked for the Town of Greenwich in their Human Resources Department. She had many friends there.

Gina is survived by her son Ian Murdoch of New Canaan, CT, her parents Patrick and Virginia Burke of New Canaan, CT, and her brother Tim Burke (Leda) of New York City, her aunts Patricia Townsend and Mary Jane Drackemiller, and a niece Shannon Burke Lenihan.

A Memorial service will be held in Gina's honor on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, Connecticut 06840.

For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on July 11, 2019