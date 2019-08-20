New Canaan Advertiser Obituaries
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Gleason B. Greene
Gleason Bancroft Greene, born January 9, 1930, died August 13, 2019. Gleason lived in New Canaan and graduated from Avon Old Farms School in 1949. After attending Rollins College, Gleason joined the US Navy in 1950. After the Navy Gleason worked at IBM in Poughkeepsie and then East Fishkill, New York until he retired in 1987. In 1971 Gleason moved back to New Canaan with his family. In 1997 Gleason founded Computronix, LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.
Gleason is survived by Jody, his wife of 67 years; his brother Kenneth L. Greene (Carolyn); sister Judith H. Greene; two daughters, Martha Andronaco (David) and Edith Greene; two grandchildren, Helen Bancroft Andronaco and Elizabeth Orban Andronaco; and several nieces and nephews. For online condolences, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com. There are no plans for services at this time.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019
