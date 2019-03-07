Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Shepard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn David Shepard Jr.

Glenn David Shepard, Jr.

Glenn David Shepard, Jr., age 51 of Wheelock, VT passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center due to an unexpected heart attack. He is survived by his son Thomas, his mother Sharon and step-father Kenwood Lawson of Cape Cod. He also leaves behind his longtime companion of many years Tina Garand of Wheelock. Glenn is also survived by his sister Debra Willett of CT, and her friend Dan Pecquex, his nieces Jessica Leeper of VA and Kara Willett of CT and nephews Nicholas Willett of WV and Andrew Willett of WV and their spouses/companions and children. He is also survived by a half-brother Benjamin of AZ and his spouse and children. Also, his aunt Beverly Westcott of VT and his two cousins Dana Staukas of CA and Keith Westcott of MA and their spouses and children and aunt and uncle Joani and Phil Orwick of IN and their children. Glenn was predeceased by his father Glenn D. Shepard, Sr. He is also survived by Tina Garand's children April Sholan and Emily Lussier and their spouses and children and Thomas' other grandparents Daniel and Jill Levesque of Cape Cod and his former spouse Sara of VT and mother to Thomas. Many thanks to Thomas' close friend Cole Peters and his mother Tamara. Glenn was born on March 31, 1967 in CT and lived in New Canaan, CT for many years where he also had many other cousins.

He then moved to Cape Cod where he also lived for many years before moving to VT. Glenn was a master electrician and worked for several businesses in CT, MA and VT before starting his own business Shepard Electric in Wheelock. He also leaves behind his closest friend Ryan McCue and many other friends including Jimmy and Wade. Beginning early in life he was a dedicated outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, canning from his gardens and his annual maple sugaring with his loyal side-kick Thomas. Almost any evening bearing good weather Glenn would enjoy sitting around his fire pit with friends and family sharing many laughs and solving world problems. Glenn will always be loved and sadly missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined and all will be made aware via social media methods.