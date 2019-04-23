Gordon J. Munro

Gordon Johnston Munro, 95, of Meriden, CT passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Mr. Munro was born in Glasgow Scotland and lived there until he became an RAF pilot in 1943. During WW2 he was a squadron commander in the UK's Coastal Command flying Sunderlands on U-boat patrols.

Educated at Oxford University after the war (BA, MA), he became an actuary and worked his entire career in the insurance industry. After immigrating to America in 1957, he worked for the Mony company and then for The New York Life company before retiring in 1986.

In retirement, he and his beloved wife of 74 years, Phyl, left New Canaan and moved to Napa, CA where they lived very happily supporting the vineyards for 30 years. In 2017 they returned to Connecticut to be closer to family.

Gordon is survived by his wife Phyl, daughter Hilary Rutberg (spouse Dr. Michael Rutberg) and son Stephen G.W. Munro (spouse Dr. Vicki Munro). He has five grandchildren: Evan Rutberg (spouse Emilie Rutberg), Spencer Rutberg, Ian Munro, Nicole Munro and Heather Burns as well as two great-grandchildren Mila Rutberg and Max Rutberg.

A private family service was held on April 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the ACLU or ASPCA.