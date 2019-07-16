Gordon Starkey

Gordon Starkey of New London, New Hampshire passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, July 13 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Asheville, North Carolina on September 28, 1938, to parents Henry Gordon and Sara Starkey, Gordon and his parents moved to Nashua, New Hampshire when he was a child.

A graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy ('56), Gordon then attended and graduated from Dartmouth College ('60) and Thayer School of Engineering ('61). Following graduate school, he accepted a job at Hazen & Sawyer Consulting Engineers, where he worked his entire career and was a partner. At Hazen & Sawyer, Gordon was a water resources, potable water treatment and water storage and transmission specialist. His contributions spanned outside of New York City to cities such as São Paolo (Brazil), Danville (Virginia), Johnson City (New York), and many others. He had a major role on the benchmark North East Water Supply study for the US Corps of Engineers. Gordon had great respect from his co-workers, including Richard Hazen, founder of his firm and son of Allen Hazen, an earlier innovator in potable water treatment and hydraulics. In a recent conversation with a golf friend, Gordon remarked that—aside from meeting his wife, Marcella—his job was the best thing to happen to him. He genuinely loved his work and his colleagues.

Gordon and Marcella resided in New Canaan, Connecticut for twenty years, where they raised their two children and embedded themselves in the community. He often joked that he accepted a job in New York City, thinking he would be there for only one year. Forty-three years later, he retired to New London, New Hampshire with his wife, Marcella.

Gordon was a dedicated father and devoted husband of 46 years to Marcella. He and his wife enjoyed golf, skiing and international travel together for many years. Gordon is survived by his wife, Marcella, daughter, Megan Starkey O'Connell (Tim) and granddaughter, Ella Catherine O'Connell of Massachusetts, and son, Andrew Starkey and his family of Connecticut.

Gordon was a master of crossword puzzles, an avid reader, fisherman, veteran of the US army, and cherished friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on July 18, 2019