Harold Williams
Harold D. Williams
Harold D. Williams, 92 of New Canaan, CT passed away at home on October 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born on February 9, 1928 in Lake Mahopac, NY to the late Walter and Katherine Sullivan Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Williams, his daughters Cathy Conroy (Tom), Betsy Williams-Brown (CJ), Joan Edwards, Maryanne Augeri (Kevin) and sons Harold Williams (Iliana), Jon Williams (Amber), 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and Sister Peggy Beccaria of Florida
He is predeceased by his parents, a sister Ann, and brothers Walter and Edward
After a career in carpentry in the New Canaan area, he retired and enjoyed his time with family and hobbies of fine furniture reproduction, creation of beautiful Nantucket baskets, painting and gardening.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Harold's life was held at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment occurred at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.



Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
