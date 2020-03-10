|
Henry Deshons Chandler
Henry Deshons Chandler (Harry) of Dorset, VT, passed away in his sleep the morning of February 29, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 12, 1919, the son of Albert H. and Marie (Deshons) Chandler, Harry was 100 years old. Harry lived a life of service that began with the passing of his father at age 13, which left him as the only male in a household of 6 women, cousins, aunts, grandmother, sister, and mother. His life of Service continued with leadership roles at both Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn, NY and Lehigh University followed by serving in World War II in the 8th Army Air Force, 447 Bomber Group, 711 Squadron, as the B-17 (TNTKATIE) pilot of 28 missions over Germany before he was shot down over Berlin, Germany where Harry was a POW for 2 months. Throughout his adult life Harry served in leadership roles at the New Canaan, CT Congregational Church and the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert as well as on the Board of the Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. After the war Harry married Alice Lee Gardner of Pittsburgh, PA. They raised 4 sons until Alice Lee's death in 1974. Harry married Jane Burke in 1975 adopting and raising her daughter Jennifer. Jane passed away in 1995 after which Harry moved from his residence of 40 years in New Canaan, CT to Dorset, VT. Here he befriended Barbara Howland who remained his closest companion until his passing. After the War and a short stint at Colgate Palmolive, Harry joined the General Foods Corp. where he rose to be VP of Human Resources, a 33 year career before retiring from GF in 1981. He continued consulting in Human Resources for 10 more years working for Chronogram, Snapple, Bowater, and DNA Plant Technology. Harry was an avid golfer, bridge player, and traveler. He was a great father and mentor. He leaves 4 sons, a daughter, and their families, Henry and Robin Chandler of Dorset, VT, David and Janet Chandler of Dorset, VT, Stephen Chandler of Urbandale, IA, Bill and Julie Chandler of Westport, CT, and Jennifer and Terry Davies of Portland, ME. He leaves 10 grandchildren, Willy, Alice, Lindsay, Paul, James, Margaret, Tom, Anna, Gage, and Chandler. A Service at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will be announced for later this Spring. There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Bennington County Habitat for Humanity and the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences. Visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020