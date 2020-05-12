Herman Joseph Eckrich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Joseph Eckrich, Jr.
Herman Joseph Eckrich, Jr. died on May 9, 2020 holding hands with the person he loved most in the world, his wife Jeanne. Herm and Jeanne were married for 63 years. Thanks to the incredible care that he received from the Edgehill Harbor staff and Hospice, the end was peaceful and comfortable. He never complained while dying of complications from Parkinson's disease.
Herm, or Sonny as he was fondly called as a child, was the eldest son born in 1933 to Herman Eckrich, Sr. and Lucy Pauline Eckrich. He grew up in Fort Wayne, IN and spent summers on Lake Wawasee, where he developed a lifelong love of the water.
Herman graduated from St. Jude Catholic School in Fort Wayne, Georgetown Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., and Villanova University. He served as a Lieutenant JG in the U.S. Navy at the Great Lakes. He then joined the family business, Peter Eckrich and sons, rising to become Group Vice President of Marketing and Sales. He later began a decades-long career in investments in NYC.
In addition to his wife Jeanne, he is survived by his six children: Karen Tyler (Sam, Will, Eric, Eleanor, and great granddaughter Nora), Gary, Jennifer Shannon (Scott and Sarah), Kim Oster (Charlotte and Claire), Teresa (Ben, Madeline, and Louise), and Maureen. He is predeceased by his brother Tom Eckrich, sister Patty Eckrich, and grandson Alex Tyler. Herm's surviving brother David Eckich continues to share his loving support.
Herm loved family and the outdoors, especially sailing on the Innisfree, skiing at Bromley mountain, and hiking with Jason, the family golden retriever. He will be remembered fondly by longtime friends at Tokeneke Club and Senior Men's of Darien. He was loved by all and found the good in everyone.
A memorial service will be held at a future time. If you would like to make a gift in Herman Eckrich's honor, please consider the Edgehill Associates Appreciation Fund, 122 Palmers Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06902.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times & New Canaan Advertiser on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved