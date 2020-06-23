Hilde Rohde

Hilde (Holly) Henderson Schriber Rohde

Hilde (Holly) Henderson Schriber Rohde, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed quietly at her home in New Canaan, CT on May 27, 2020. She was born in 1919, in New York, New York the daughter of Margaret Enghard and Karl Christian Seelbach. She graduated from the Barnard School and Wellesley College. She married Clark Lee Henderson, in 1940 and had two children, Margaret Lee and Clark Lee, II. Widowed after the end of WWII, she married Thomas Morgan Schriber in 1947. They had two children, Stephanie Morgan and Thomas Morgan II. They lived in New Canaan for many years where Holly was active with The Red Cross, The N.C. Garden Club, The N.C. Sewing Group and The Nature Center. She was an active participant at St. Mark's Church. She co-owned her shop, The Yarn Tree, where she sold yarns, and designed and knit sweaters and needlepoint. They traveled between CT, Hobe Sound, FL, and Woodstock, VT. After her second husband passed in 1990, she married Harvey Lee Rohde in 1992. Holly was predeceased by her parents, her three husbands, her two brothers, Bernard and Karl, and her son Clark, II. She is survived by her other three children, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. There will be no service; interment and memorial at St. Mark's Cemetery will be at a later date.



