Irene L. Avery

Irene Lofgren Avery of Essex, CT, formerly a long-time resident of Riverside, CT, died peacefully on January 23, 2019 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband, David, with whom she shared 26 years of loving marriage. A previous marriage ended in divorce. Irene was born in New York City on February 11, 1928 and raised in Riverside. She graduated from Wheaton College (Mass.) with a degree in psychology and earned a Master's in Education from the University of Bridgeport. She taught second grade at Cos Cob School for nearly 20 years and never lost her natural affinity for children. After she and David retired, they enjoyed traveling and gardening together, and moved to Essex Meadows in 1997.

Irene was the daughter of the late Gustaf Einar and Ludmela Cherney Lofgren. A brother, Robert, predeceased her. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Susan Howland Marcheschi (Donald) of Glenview, IL and Elizabeth Howland Bagley (George) of Falmouth, MA, formerly of New Canaan, and two grandchildren, Gordon and Elizabeth Bagley. In addition, she was a loving stepmother to William (Linda) of New Canaan; David, of Stamford; Christopher (Karen) of Rowayton; Carol, of New York City; and Thomas Avery (deceased).

A celebration of Irene's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme with a reception immediately following in Hamilton Hall, Essex Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Essex Meadows Scholarship Fund, of which Irene was treasurer for 17 years, c/o Essex Meadows, 30 Bokum Road, Essex, CT 06426. To share a memory of Irene or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com. Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019