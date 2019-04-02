Isabella Caruso

Caruso, Isabella, age 80, born on November 27, 1938 died on March 24th after a brief and sudden illness. She is survived by her husband, Domenick, and her two children, Paul and Laura, and their spouses. She will also be missed by her three grandchildren, Elizabeth,Jasper, and Jane as well as her siblings Angelo and Linda. Isabella worked as an English professor at Kingsborough Community College for nearly 25 years and retired in 1995. During her full time career at Kingsborough, she earned a PhD in comparative literature and used her talents with Spanish, French and Italian in her ESL programs.Isabella was an avid gardener, cat lover and an excellent cook and baker. Isabella had a special interest in Willa Cather and wrote papers on the author and created a walking tour of Wills Cathers NYC. Isabella loved the arts and took care of a colony of cats with her beloved husband and fellow cat enthusiast. She will be dearly missed. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2019