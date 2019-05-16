Jack B. St. Clair

Jack B. St. Clair, was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on the 17th of August 1919, and passed away at home in Houston, on the 14th of April 2019, just three months short of his 100th birthday.

Jack was preceded in death by his spouse, Jean M. St. Clair. He is survived by his children, Barbara J. St. Clair of Addison, Glenn R. St. Clair of Fredericksburg, and Nancy L. St. Clair of New Canaan, Connecticut. His cherished grandchildren include Jennifer M. Holland and her husband, John of New Canaan, and Jackson S. Elliott of Brookhaven, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Henry F. and Holden M. Holland of New Canaan.

Mr. St. Clair was a graduate of his beloved Tulane University, with a B.E. in Chemical Engineering and a recipient of its Honorary Doctor of Science. He served on numerous Tulane Boards and was named Outstanding Alumnus in 1977. He took every opportunity to attend their football games, often making an overnight trip to New Orleans to cheer on his Green Wave.

Mr. St. Clair had a successful and productive career of 39+ years in the chemical engineering field. He retired in 1979 as Executive Vice-President and Director of Shell Oil and President of Shell Chemical. After retirement, he served as Director on several Boards including, Air Products and Chemicals, Belden Industries and Whirlpool. He was awarded the prestigious Society of Chemical Industry's award in 1978.

A lifelong Episcopalian, he was a member of Houston's St. Martin's Episcopal Church, served a term on the Vestry and sang in the Choir. He was also honored to serve as a Trustee of the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Mr. St. Clair was most at home on the water with fishing pole in hand. He looked forward to the annual "Bass and Booze" trip with some of his Shell friends where he frequently won the "Biggest Bass" award.

He loved music of any kind, often playing piano on an old upright to unwind after a busy day at the office. His voice, which was cultivated at a young age, was a source of great pride and accomplishment for him.

The memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 3rd of June, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Mr. ST. Clair's name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056; or to the Seminary of the Southwest, Attn: Wally Moore, 501 East 32nd St., Austin, TX 78705.

Published in New Canaan Advertiser on May 16, 2019