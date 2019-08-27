|
Dr. Jacob Trister Chachkes
Dr. Jacob (Jack) Trister Chachkes, 86, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1933, son of the late Maurice and Cecil Trister Chachkes. Dr. Chachkes was the husband of Bette Jacobi Chachkes.
Dr. Chachkes graduated from Horace Mann in 1950 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. He went on to earn his MD in 1958 from the University of Chicago Medical School, completed his Residency in Psychiatry in 1962, and his Diplomate in Psychiatry in 1966. Dr. Chachkes served in the Airforce as Director of Psychiatric Services at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and as Director of the Community Clinic at the Silver Hill Foundation in New Canaan before opening a private practice in New Canaan.
Active in the community, Dr. Chachkes served on the Board of Education while his daughters attended New Canaan public schools. Jack loved sailing on the Long Island Sound or a spirited debate with family and friends. He enjoyed attending ballet, Broadway musicals, and classical and Spanish guitar concerts — all with his devoted wife of sixty-two years. Fond of aphorisms, Dr. Chachkes will be remembered for saying, "Enjoy Life! This is not a dress rehearsal."
Dr. Chachkes is survived by his loving wife Bette, two daughters, Andrea Forbes (John Forbes) of New York, NY, Karen Chachkes (Dennis Chien) of Vashon Island, WA, and his grandchildren, Rebecca Stone, Duncan Ende, and Ezra Ende.
In lieu of flowers, please send tributes in his memory to the . Funeral Services were held privately.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019