Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James A. Bobletz

James A. Bobletz, Sr., of Vista, NY, passed away peacefully after a bout with pneumonia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Paul's Chapel, 82 Spring St, South Salem, NY 10590 or Vista Fire Dept., 377 Smith Ridge Rd., South Salem, NY 10590.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store