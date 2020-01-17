|
Jane Williams Startup
Jane Williams Startup died on January 6, 2020 at the age of 102 at The Jewish Home in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Jane and her husband Charlie lived in New Canaan from 1957 through 1974 and raised three children here. During those years she also worked part time at Isabel Eland and at Taylors Luggage on Elm Street. She later worked as an administrative assistant at the New Canaan YMCA. Jane was predeceased by her husband, Charlie, and her oldest son, Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Ann, of Rowayton, Connecticut, her other son, Thomas (Rita), of Westport, Connecticut, as well as three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. On January 11th a burial service was held in Middletown, New York, where Jane was born and raised.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020