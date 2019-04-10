Jo Ann Gust

Jo Ann Gust, age 69, of Redding, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Mark Gust.

Born in the Bronx, New York on November 27, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Gaetano) Rinaldi. She found her passion working as a Certified Nurse's Aid for the Congregation of Notre Dame Convent in Ridgefield, School Sisters of Notre Dame in Wilton and Waveny Care Center in New Canaan.

Loved by all who knew her, Jo Ann's care for people and sense of humor made her a favorite among her patients, as well as her family and friends. She took great joy in her children and grandchildren and loved to share stories of their personalities and accomplishments. At the same time, Jo Ann was an exceptional listener, who always had a kind ear for those who needed to talk. Her favorite moments were spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid follower of men's and women's college basketball, her favorites being the Villanova men's and UConn women's teams.

Besides Mark—her husband of 46 years—Jo Ann is survived by her sons Jonathan and Christopher; daughters-in-law (Kelly and Maria); grandchildren (Finley, Brendan, Delaney, Elizabeth and Nicholas); sisters Tina, Theresa, their families; and countless wonderful friends.

A Funeral Service will be held for Jo Ann on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , or the . To offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com