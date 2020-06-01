Joan Dymond Barnett

1931-2020

Joan Dymond Barnett of Orleans, Massachusetts passed away on May 23 after a wonderful life of family, travel and entertaining. Born to Merle and William Dymond in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1931, the family moved to Bellows Falls, Vermont in 1942 and founded Vermont Poultry before Joan began studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, graduating in 1953.

In 1955, while teaching kindergarten in Marblehead, Massachusetts, she met Michael Davis Barnett who was working for General Electric. They married a year later and moved to New Canaan, Connecticut where they raised four children, Lysandra Lincoln of Kennebunkport, Maine; Davis Barnett of Sherborn, Massachusetts; Zachary Barnett of Jackson, Wyoming, and; Berkeley Barnett of Lake Oswego, Oregon. All graduated from New Canaan High School.

In 1980, Joan and Michael purchased their home in Orleans and retired there a few years after with a new crowd of spirited friends and a full calendar of engagements. For Joanie, throwing memorable parties was both an act of love and a necessity.

She is survived by all four children as well as seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cape Cod Symphony, 1060 Falmouth Rd., Suite A, Hyannis, MA 02601 or to Friends of Snow Library, P.O. Box 481, Orleans, MA 02653



