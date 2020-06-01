Joan Barnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Dymond Barnett
1931-2020
Joan Dymond Barnett of Orleans, Massachusetts passed away on May 23 after a wonderful life of family, travel and entertaining. Born to Merle and William Dymond in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1931, the family moved to Bellows Falls, Vermont in 1942 and founded Vermont Poultry before Joan began studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, graduating in 1953.
In 1955, while teaching kindergarten in Marblehead, Massachusetts, she met Michael Davis Barnett who was working for General Electric. They married a year later and moved to New Canaan, Connecticut where they raised four children, Lysandra Lincoln of Kennebunkport, Maine; Davis Barnett of Sherborn, Massachusetts; Zachary Barnett of Jackson, Wyoming, and; Berkeley Barnett of Lake Oswego, Oregon. All graduated from New Canaan High School.
In 1980, Joan and Michael purchased their home in Orleans and retired there a few years after with a new crowd of spirited friends and a full calendar of engagements. For Joanie, throwing memorable parties was both an act of love and a necessity.
She is survived by all four children as well as seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cape Cod Symphony, 1060 Falmouth Rd., Suite A, Hyannis, MA 02601 or to Friends of Snow Library, P.O. Box 481, Orleans, MA 02653

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved