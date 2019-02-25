Joan deGarmo Caird

Joan deGarmo Caird, long time resident of New Canaan, CT passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019. She was 78.

She was born on August 28, 1940 in Greenwich CT to the late Joan A. and Stanley deGarmo. She spent her childhood in Riverside, CT. When living in Brazil with her family she attended the American School of Sao Paulo. Upon returning to the states, she graduated from The Orme School in Mayer Arizona and then studied at Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. She was married to her beloved husband Robert N. Caird in 1962 and spent 57 wonderful years together.

Joan was a devoted, caring and compassionate member of the First Presbyterian Church in New Canaan, CT where she served as a Deacon as well as a Stephen Minister. She enjoyed connecting with people and helping others in need.

In addition to her interests including sewing, horseback riding, tennis, boating, swimming and all manner of art composition, Joan was also actively engaged in the New Canaan community. She was a long-standing member of the New Canaan Artisans. Nineteen years ago she was one of the founding members of an organization that established South Avenue Cottage in New Canaan, CT – a home for individuals with special needs that provides a safe, supportive environment, where its residents can grow through independence, self-determination and community involvement. One of her sons has been living there since its inception.

Joan is survived by her three loving children – Stephen P. Caird of New Canaan, CT, Daniel M. Caird, his wife Linda and their two children – Rebecca and Griffin of Fairfield, CT; Jessica Mortenson, her husband Sebastion and their son Chip of Monroe, CT, as well as her two siblings – Marjorie deGarmo of Damariscotta, ME and Sherburne deGarmo and his wife Barbara of Monroe, ME.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan. Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019