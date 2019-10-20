|
Joan Helen Harmody
Joan Helen Harmody, age 76 of New Canaan, CT, formerly of Parma, OH, passed away September 9, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born August 14, 1943 in Cleveland, OH.
Joan always had a passion for taking care of others, which led to her profession in Nursing. She proceeded to have a fruitful career at The Veterans Administration in Psychiatric Nursing. Joan's deep love was exemplified throughout her whole life by her great desire to care for people rooted in her strong faith in Jesus. Her love of exercise spanned from walking, zumba, pilates, and golf. Joan's strength and honor was demonstrated in her commitment to her family not only to her own parents but also raising her four daughters as a single mother. Joan was an overcomer in many circumstances including her battle with cancer.
She is survived by and will be sadly missed by her sister Elaine Preising, her children Renee Leibler, Michelle Harmody (Robert Hooker), Christine Pimlott (Roderick Pimlott), and Jacqueline Harmody. She will be missed by her many grandchildren, Matthew Harmody Robbins, Meara Harmody Robbins, John Harmody Robbins, Isabelle Leibler, Ashley Pimlott, Jack Pimlott, Isabella Hooker, Taylor Hooker, Adam Shatsky, Victoria Waxman, and Elizabeth Hooker. She was a loving Aunt to Thomas Preising Jr. (Shalini Bath), Keith Preising (Melissa Preising), and Kevin Preising (Eleanor Preising). Joan was preceded in death by her parents Adam and Marie Palker and her brother-in-law Thomas Preising.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 21 Cherry St., New Canaan, CT 06840. The officiant will be Fr. Robert M. Kinnally.
Directly after an inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, 352 Main St., New Canaan, CT 06840.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA).
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019