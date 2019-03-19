Joan M. Toppin

Joan M. Toppin, age 89, longtime New Canaan resident died peacefully Thursday evening March 14, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Toppin. Born in New York City, Feb. 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Burt Nubel.

Joan was the founder and owner of Professional Secretarial Services, in New Canaan. She was an active member of St. Aloysius parish. Her greatest joys in life were her family, her faith, and her friends.

Joan is survived by her son, Jay Toppin (Nona) of Milford, CT and her daughter, Mindy Toppin Gallagher (Jamie) Solon, OH and three grandsons, Jamie Jr., Brendan and Ryan.

In addition to her husband; Joan was predeceased by her son Jerry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St Aloysius Church, Cherry Street, New Canaan at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St New Canaan on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Vitas Hospice of Connecticut.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary