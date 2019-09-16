|
John Francis McCaffrey
TOPSFIELD, MA – Mr. John Francis McCaffrey, 82, peacefully passed on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his best friend and beautiful bride of 56 years Carroll Donahue McCaffrey (Mitzi); his sons, John F. McCaffrey Jr. and his wife Bree of Southlake, TX; Timothy McCaffrey and his wife Alyson of Houston, TX, Robert McCaffrey and his wife Ashley of Milton, MA; and his daughter Carroll Willa and her husband Keith of Topsfield, MA. "Papa" leaves behind his most beloved grandchildren Macyn and Miller McCaffrey, Mary and Timothy McCaffrey, Kailyn and Hunter Willa, and Betsy, Bert and one more McCaffrey on the way. He has joined his brother Bill McCaffrey and is survived by his two siblings Cecile Fredrick and Tom McCaffrey.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Frank and Anne McCaffrey, he raised his family in Grosse Pointe, MI, Winnetka, Il., and New Canaan, CT. In his early years, John was a proud member of the University of Virginia Football Team, the University of Michigan Football spring practice squad, and the 82nd Airborne. He then had the opportunity to join the Traveler's Insurance Company in Milwaukee, WI. In 1970, John returned to Detroit to join his father at Burns McCaffrey Insurance. He would later move to CT where he became the CEO of Frank B. Hall at the age of 48. He then joined the AON Corporation in Chicago Illinois, which led him to starting his own fine arts insurance brokerage, the Belle Meade Group. John ended his insurance career back in Connecticut where he continued to show the industry his enthusiasm, creativity, and passion for the business.
John was a proud and successful businessman, but he truly relished the people he met, the friends he had, the relationships he made, but most importantly his family. The jokes, laughter, and stories he shared and the true connections he made with not only his brothers and his sister, but all of his nieces and nephews, and their children will be forever cherished. John loved the horizon, and built so many memories surrounded by family, watching the sunrise and sunset in Grand Bend, Canada. John was a loving husband, the ultimate "PAPA," and the most passionate Detroit Lions and University of Michigan Fan.
As "PAPA" always said, "Who's got it better than we do?"
ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers, MA, Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10 A.M. followed by his funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, MA at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday, Sept. 20th from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John McCaffrey Sr. Memorial Fund at . https://fundraising.stjude.org/johnmccaffreysr. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
