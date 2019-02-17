John Mario Moreno

John was born to Rose Visconti and Pasquale Moreno on October 19, 1930 in New Canaan, Connecticut; one of four siblings. He served in the army infantry during the Korean War. He earned a B.S. from the University of Connecticut, and an M.S. in Mathematical Engineering from Yale University. His career took him first to New York City and then to Silicon Valley, CA. In retirement, he lived in both Hyannis, MA and Boynton Beach, FL.

A most accomplished businessman, John was on the leading edge of technology throughout his career, ending it by teaching statistics (for fun!) at Golden Gate University. He was loved and admired by his students. An avid tennis enthusiast and award winning photographer, he shot photos of the greats in action for the USTA, stopping at nothing to capture that perfect moment. As a jazz drummer, he played with the Norwalk Symphony and was known to sit in with bands and play his favorites. He took up the steel drum later in life.

John was a peaceful, respectful, sweet, kind, and generous person. He set the example of a gracious man and loving husband to Judy for nearly 65 years. Together, they raised three independent daughters, and had many wonderful and enduring friendships.

On January 14, 2019, at the age of 88, John passed away peacefully in his sleep. John is survived by his beautiful wife, Judith Russo Moreno, his sister, Grace Moreno, his three children, Trish, Susan (Jason Field), and Melissa (Mark Kram), and his grandchildren, Ruby, Jackson, and Jenna. John was beloved for his sense of humor and kept those around him laughing and joyful. It is no surprise that his nickname in high school was "Laffy". We all feel his loss deeply and will celebrate his life forever.

The family will hold a private memorial service. We encourage donations to

http://www.koreanwarvetsmemorial.org in John's memory. Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019