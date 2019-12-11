|
John F. Steinegger
John Frank Steinegger, 86, a resident of Greenwich and formerly of Darien, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 6, 2019. John was born in Darien, on July 1, 1933, a son of the late Frank John and Frances Elizabeth Partele Steinegger of Darien. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters Mary Donohue of New Fairfield, Connecticut and Frances Monahan of Stamford, Connecticut.
John was raised in Darien and graduated from J.M. Wright Technical High School as a Master Lithographer. He worked in the business for 15 years in the production of high school yearbooks. In 1959, John purchased his first commercial building close to the Stamford Train Station for renovation and investment purposes. He subsequently founded John F. Steinegger Construction and built numerous homes for speculative sale in Darien, Greenwich and New Canaan. During the ensuing years John developed, owned and operated a real estate portfolio of apartment buildings, office buildings, warehouses, neighborhood retail centers, residential subdivisions and a hotel in Stamford, Connecticut.
Notwithstanding his business accomplishments, his greatest joy in life was his family and annual summer vacations in Chatham, Massachusetts and Block Island, Rhode Island. He also was an avid equestrian and took weekly trips to his farm (Falcon Ridge Farm) in Woodbury, Connecticut to ride and jump horses. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Jane Hecker who was born in Stamford, Connecticut and was the love of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Steinegger Church of Burlingame, California. John leaves behind three married children and their spouses, Frank and Karen Steinegger of Darien, Claudia and Steven Dey of Bernardsville, New Jersey, Melinda and Robert Audet of Madison, Connecticut. He also leaves behind eight adoring grandchildren, John Steinegger of Denver, Elisabeth Steinegger Anderson of Littleton, Colorado, Sarah Audet of Los Angeles, William Audet of San Francisco, Malcolm Dey of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Lydia Dey of New York City, Peter and Heidi Steinegger of Darien, and two great-grandchildren, James and Juliet Anderson of Littleton, Colorado.
A private graveside service was held at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Erskine Road, Stamford, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to: United States Equestrian Team Foundation, Inc. – International Developing Rider/U25 Fund.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019