John Wyatt Uhlein, age 91 of Litchfield, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday February 17th, 2019. Wyatt was born on July 27, 1927 in Watertown, NY to John Wyatt Uhlein, Sr., and Grace Haas Uhlein.

He leaves his wife of 68 years, Sandra Cooper Uhlein; his children and spouses Grace Bergius and her husband Bill of Scotland, Anne Lantz and her husband Andy Greenfield of Norwalk, and John Wyatt Uhlein, III and his wife Cathy of New Canaan; 9 loving grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Wyatt was a graduate of Williams College and Syracuse Law School. After beginning his career as a lawyer and businessman, Wyatt spent the rest of his career as an entrepreneur, starting businesses that ranged from cattle ranching on Grenadier Island, to running a fleet of tuna super-seiners off the coast of S America. He was a man who had strong passions and appetites, and was intensely curious about people and places. His love for the outdoors was seen through his passion for hunting, fly fishing, sailing and skiing.

A memorial service for Wyatt will be held this summer on Grenadier Island, Lake Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wyatt's memory may be made to the Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT). Donations will be directed toward the stewardship of protected lands on Grenadier Island.