John Lee West, 96, of East Aurora, NY died on Saturday April 25, 2020, peacefully, of natural causes.

Born in 1923 in Riverdale NY, John settled in New Canaan, CT. in 1965, before retiring to East Aurora in 2007.

John was born into a medical family, the son of the research physician Randolph West and nurse Emily Lee. His grandfather, Andrew Fleming West with whom as a boy he spent summers in the Adirondacks, was the founder and first Dean of the Princeton Graduate School.

John was a freshman at Colgate University when America changed in December, 1941. He enlisted in the Army in 1942, was assigned to the 11th airborne infantry and deployed to the Philippines. He fought in the Battle of Luzon and was later part of the occupation of Japan.

The war was an important part of his life, but he rarely talked of it. He was not one to parade those experiences. In a recent interview with the Buffalo News, he said "Do not call a regular soldier a hero. A hero is someone who did something above and beyond the normal in a difficult situation. What I did was a standard military-type operation: I was shot at and I shot back, the normal wartime routine."

Discharged in March of 1946, John returned to Colgate, was a member of Beta Theta Pi, majored in history, and graduated in 1949. He began his career at Young and Rubicam, he then spent many years at Continental Baking. In the 1960's he was a founding partner of the Madison Avenue firm Robinson, Donino & West, Inc. There he helped create many campaigns for significant brands and national accounts, an original Mad Man.

He liked to play tennis and was an avid, competitive golfer. He was a reader and a student of history. He regarded the New York Times, and its crossword, as a necessary part of a good life.

He loved the Adirondacks. He spent many youthful summers enjoying the outdoor life in Keene Valley, climbing the High Peaks, and at the Ausable Club. In his eighties, he was rejuvenated by hosting summer family reunions there and in the Finger Lakes.

A very taciturn and intelligent man with a sudden wit and warmth, he prided himself with living independently before his passing.

He is survived by five children: Mary Ann West of Alexandria, VA; Randolph West of East Aurora, NY; J. Dudley West of Amherst, NY; Peter West of Stamford, CT; Philip West of Pleasanton, CA., as well as 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne W. West; his son, John Daniel West; his daughter, Emily Elizabeth West; his brother Andrew Fleming West; and his former wife, Sheila D. Suarez.

There will be no calling hours and services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation in Lancaster, NY. would be appreciated



