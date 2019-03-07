Joseph Leo Altman

Joseph Leo Altman of Norwalk, CT and South Salem, NY died on February 28, 2019 after a difficult illness that he handled with great dignity and courage. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Patricia. He is predeceased by his first wife Mary Jane, with whom he had four children still living: Denise, Mark, Donna, and Eric. He also is survived by one step son, Father Benedict Nivakoff, O.S.B. and Joseph's brother in law John Clark.

Joseph was a master carpenter and builder for over 40 years. After he retired he served the Convent of St. Birgitta in Darien as their estate manager. He was not only a loving husband, buy also devoted to these nuns and happily provided any service needed above and beyond his day to day responsibilities.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at St. Mary Church in Norwalk. Joseph was laid to rest in St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Convent of St. Birgitta, Darien. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary