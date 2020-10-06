Joseph Kelly

Joseph KellyKELLY, Joseph M. "Joe", 94, of Redding, CT, formerly of New Canaan, CT, loving husband of Ann M. Kelly (deceased), beloved father of Nina L. Pack, and Kendal S. Bayer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Meadow Ridge.Joe was born September 1, 1925 in Short Hills, NJ, to Joseph M. and Mildred (Lewis) Kelly.Joe served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Forward Observer in the European Theater. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medals. After the war, Joe attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree. He also studied at The Cours de Civilisation Française de la Sorbonne (CCFS) in Paris, France, where he received a Diploma in French Language Studies.Joe married Diane Stokes Longmaid of Bryn Mawr, PA, in 1965. They moved to Connecticut, where they raised their two daughters. The marriage ended in 1980. In 1983, Joe married Ann Morgan. They had 37 wonderful years together before Ann's death in April of 2020.Joe's professional career was as Assistant Credit Manager with The Georgia Pacific Corporation for over 50 years.In his younger days, Joe was an avid sailor and skier. He mastered his hobby of building intricate model ships. He performed in the choruses of multiple Gilbert & Sullivan performances with The Troupers Light Opera in Norwalk. He was a member for many years of the Country Club of Darien, and the New Canaan Senior Men's Group. He also served on the boards of the homeowner's association of Leefair Condominiums, and Meals on Wheels in New Canaan.At Meadow Ridge, he served as chairman of the Croquet Committee, member of the Activities Committee, as well as working in the "Country Store". Joe and Ann were long time active members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan, CT.Joe is survived by his sisters, Kendal Kelly and Nina Banwell (Roy), daughters Nina Pack (James) and Kendal Bayer (Michael), his stepchildren Lawrence Reid (Elizabeth), James Reid (Beth) and Elizabeth Lawson (William), his grandchildren Wyatt Pack and Julian Bayer, and many step-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his dear brother, Stanford Kelly.A service to honor our cherished "Joe", "Dad" & "Grandpa" will be scheduled later this year.Contributions in Joe's name can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan, CT