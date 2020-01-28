|
Joseph Tracey Mackle
Joseph Tracey Mackle of New Canaan, Connecticut died peacefully in his sleep on January 26, 2020.Tracey was born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of Joseph Aloysius and Isabelle Tracey Mackle.
He received his undergraduate degree from St. Joseph's University and his master's from Boston University, after which he taught mathematics and science at a high school in Boston. He joined the Honeywell Corporation as a programmer in the emerging computer business in the early 1960s, and subsequently rose to head of training for the eastern U.S., in the process of which he met his future wife Maxine Kohl, who at the time held the same position in the company's Canadian subsidiary.
After their marriage, the couple moved to New Canaan, where Tracey managed the mid- Manhattan office. Following Honeywell's purchase of General Electric's computer business in 1970, Tracey became director of computer operations in Tokyo, where he worked with several major manufacturers in ventures which Honeywell and GE had previously held separately. Upon returning to the U.S., he enjoyed positions in Minneapolis and New York in the company's international marketing group. He took early retirement as the mainframe computer industry declined in scope, and joined KPMG (then Peat Marwick) in information systems consulting, from which he retired in 2000.
Well-read and with varied interests, Tracey resided in New Canaan for over fifty years. He and his family were longtime members of the First Presbyterian Church, where Tracey served as elder and head of the governing session, and sang in the choir for years. He was active in and past vice-president of the Men's Club of New Canaan, and a former member of the Exchange Club and the Gentlemen Songsters.
Tracey will be remembered for his keen intellect, his integrity, his modesty, his unwavering loyalty to friends and family, his epic story-telling, and his deep pride in and love for his grandchildren. He was a true gentleman and role model for us all.
Predeceased by his wife Maxine in 2015 and his sister, Joanna Mackle, Tracey is survived by his children Julie (Michael) Reeves and Scott (Karen), both of New Canaan, and Bruce (Susan), of Rye, NY; by his sister Mary Eve of Exeter, NH and brother Gerry of New Bern, NC; and by nine grandchildren: Spencer, Kate and Vivi Reeves; Jack, Katie and Will Mackle; and Daniel, James and Elizabeth Mackle.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in Tracey's memory may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT 06840.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020