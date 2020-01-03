|
|
Joyce J. Gooch
Joyce J. Gooch, age 88, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan, died with her children by her side, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living in Norwalk, CT. Joyce was born November 10, 1931 to William and Lilles (Richards) Gribble in Royal Oak Township, Michigan; she continued to live in Michigan for most of her life. She was a Camp Fire Girl in grade school, a Rainbow Girl in high school and a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at Eastern Michigan University, where she graduated with a BS degree in Education. Joyce taught first grade in Royal Oak for several years.
She met her future husband, Julian, in middle school, and they dated through high school and college. Joyce and Julian married upon graduation in 1953, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage together.
Joyce's greatest joys in life were her family and her faith life. She was a life-long Methodist and was a member St. John's United Methodist Church in Royal Oak, MI and Harrisville United Methodist Church in Harrisville, MI. She served as President of the United Methodist Women (UMW) at her two local churches. In addition, she was a member of the East Detroit Conference of the United Methodist Church and served as a District Officer of the UMW for 15 years. Her hobbies included playing the piano, singing in the church choir, reading, gardening and making ornaments for sale in craft bazaars at church.
She is survived by her two children, Jill (Tom) Robey of New Canaan, Connecticut and Jeffrey L. Gooch of Lansing, Michigan as well as her grandchildren, John 'Jack' Julian Robey and Alexander 'Alex' Beck Robey. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian, and sister, Shirley Peterson. Joyce leaves behind many wonderful friendships.
Memorial Services will be held on January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Congregational Church of New Canaan, 23 Park Street, New Canaan, and at a later date in Royal Oak, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to the at arthritis.org.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020