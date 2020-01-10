|
|
Judith C. Hammel
Judith C. Hammel, 86, of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Judy was born on October 28, 1933, in Queens, NY, to the late Charles and Carmela (Lydon) Wenderoth. She lived for 20 years in White Plains NY before moving to Rye in 1981.
After attending the former Becker Junior College (now Becker College) in Worcester, MA, Judy worked at General Electric in Manhattan, a job she loved. Fatefully, working at GE led to an introduction to her soon-to-be husband, George Robert Hammel. They married on June 25, 1960. Judy loved the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and continued working for several years after marriage, until starting a family: Karen Ruge, Jeff Hammel, and Jean Hammel Hiraman. Judy was active in her children's schools, and especially enjoyed working in school libraries. Judy also worked for many years in Rye City Hall.
Affectionately known as "Sarge" for her command of household activities and work ethic, Judy lovingly instilled in her children the importance of discipline, respect, and a hard day's work. Judy had a lifelong curiosity, exemplified by her love of travel and voracious appetite for reading. She was game to try any sporting activity, especially with her children, from sailing to skating to skiing to fishing. Throughout her life, she was very creative and artistic, a particularly talented painter.
In addition to her three children, Judy is survived by six wonderful grandchildren (ages 5-17), and her devoted husband of 59 ½ years, George. Judy is pre-deceased by her sister Carmela (Nikki) Robertson and survived by her sister Ann Winter.
Visitation and services will be private. In memory of Judy Hammel, contributions may be made to Carver Center (400 Westchester Ave, Port Chester NY 10573). For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020