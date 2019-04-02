Services Hoyt Funeral Home 199 Main St New Canaan , CT 06840 (203) 966-0700 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hoyt Funeral Home 199 Main St New Canaan , CT 06840 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Church New Canaan , CT View Map Visitation Following Services Woodway Country Club Darien , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Julienne Callaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julienne Morriss Callaway

Loving Mother, Wife, Friend and Daughter

Julienne Morriss Callaway, 53, a resident of New Canaan, CT and London, England, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2019. She battled courageously a very deadly form of cancer for the last 16 months.

Julienne lived an extraordinary life filled with love, laughter, adventure, family and great friendships.

Born on May 31, 1965 in New York City to John and Judy Morriss, Julienne grew up in Valhalla, New York with her devoted parents and her loving brothers, Michael J. Morriss and John G. Morriss. An avid student athlete, Julienne excelled academically and competed competively as a swimmer and soccer player in high school. She graduated from the Sacred Heart School in Greenwich, CT and then attended Georgetown University where she earned a BA in History. She later went on to receive an MBA from Columbia University, as well as a CFA during her business career.

Julienne married Jack Callaway in 1995 and was his best friend and beloved wife for 24 years. She was the loving, proud mother of James Michael Callaway (21), Emeline Hanna Callaway (20) and Madeleine Judy Callaway (17), who were her greatest joys.

Before starting a family, Julienne worked successfully at some of the leading financial and legal corporations in the U.S. including GE Capital (risk management), Morgan Stanley (equity research) and Davis Polk & Wardell (mergers and acquisitions). But it was her love of family and friends that she cherished most.

Known for her caring and compassion, as well as her wonderful sense of humor, Julienne developed a vast number of deep, long-lasting friendships throughout her years. She embraced every new chapter in her life with excitement and energy, be it her school years, her time living in New York City, her New Canaan life or the nine years when she lived in London, England with her husband and children (2009-2018).

Julienne taught her children to love new adventures and travel. She visited 5 continents before the age of 27. She studied in Strasbourg, France. She climbed to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. She made two pilgrimages to Lourdes. During her lifetime, she travelled to over 40 countries including Tanzania, Zambia, India, Turkey, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, Iceland, Peru and many others.

Julienne lived life to its fullest. She ran two half marathons, cycled a 100-mile road race in Killarney, Ireland and enjoyed tennis. She was a terrific dancer who loved fun times with great friends and family.

She was a voracious reader and a great teacher to her children. She instilled in James, Emeline and Maddy the importance of being kind, empathetic and hard-working. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend and wife. With a passion for French, which she inherited from her loving father, she enjoyed learning about new cultures, but her love for family was the bedrock of her life.

Hers was a life well lived and loved.

She is survived by her loving husband, proud son and two wonderful daughters, as well as her caring parents, two supportive brothers and many great friends.

She was a parishioner of both St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan, CT and St Mary's Church in Hampstead, London, England.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT. There will be a reception following the church service at Woodway Country Club in Darien, CT. All are invited to the reception and encouraged to come to help celebrate Julienne's life.

Family will also receive friends at the Hoyt Funeral Home, New Canaan, CT (203-966-0700) from 4-8 p.m on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or to the Akron Community Foundation, a cholangiocarcinoma charity. Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2019