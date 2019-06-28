June E. Higgins

June Ellis Higgins, age 98, passed away at home in Fairfield, CT on June 20, 2019, with her loving family at her side. June was born in Toronto, Canada on September 30,1920, the daughter of the late Caroll and Florence Ellis. Moving to Chicago in 1926, June attended Northwestern University and worked as a fashion model. In 1943, while having lunch with a girlfriend at a restaurant on Michigan Avenue, Richard Higgins, a naval officer training at the Naval Station Great Lakes, spotted her from the window, walked into the restaurant and introduced himself, three weeks later they were engaged and three months after they were married. After serving in the Pacific as captain of a minesweeper, her husband returned home at the end of 1945 where they took up residence in New Jersey, he became an attorney and they started a family. In addition to raising their two sons, June was a highly successful realtor. With the passing of her husband in 1980, she retired and pursued her lifelong passion for travel and for the next 30 years covered the globe. In 1996, she moved from New Jersey to Fairfield, CT to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren. June is survived by her two loving sons, Richard Higgins, Jr. (Adele) of Fairfield, CT and Bradford Higgins (Kimberly) of New Canaan, CT; a grandson, Richard Higgins III, a granddaughter, Schuyler Higgins, and a step-granddaughter Keira Marsh Murphy (Dan) and their two children. In addition to her husband, June was predeceased by her sister, Carol Glatz, her brother Robert Ellis and a step-grandson, TJ Marsh. June was an extraordinarily gracious and kind person, who lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came in contact with her. June's family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Meri Sabanadze whose devoted and loving care of June made all the difference in her last four years. Per June's wishes, a private ceremony for the immediate family was held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to June's favorite charity: Operation Smile, http://www.operationsmile.org would be greatly appreciated. To sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in New Canaan Advertiser from July 4 to July 5, 2019