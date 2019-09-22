New Canaan Advertiser Obituaries
Services
Hoyt Funeral Home
199 Main St
New Canaan, CT 06840
(203) 966-0700
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
111 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT
View Map
Kaleigh Elizabeth Griffith


2004 - 2019
Kaleigh Elizabeth Griffith Obituary
Kaleigh Elizabeth Griffiths
Kaleigh Elizabeth Griffiths, age 15 of New Canaan, CT, died peacefully September 17, 2019 in New York City surrounded by her family. Born in Greenwich, CT in 2004, she is the daughter of Jacqueline and Sean Griffiths.
Kaleigh attended the New Canaan Country School from pre-school on and New Canaan High School for part of 9th grade. She loved playing lacrosse, ice hockey and soccer for the Town of New Canaan, Winter Club and her school teams. In addition to being exceptionally smart, athletic and witty, she was an accomplished backyard gymnast, scaring and amazing her parents on a regular basis, and a captivating dancer. Kaleigh had an effervescent and spunky personality, always fun to be around, and a remarkable and contagious zest for life.
In addition to her parents, Kaleigh is survived by her paternal grandfather William Griffiths of Brooksville, FL, her maternal grandparents Natalie Abrams of New York City and Robert Abrams of Larchmont, NY and her siblings, brother Liam Griffiths and sisters Meghan and Sloane Griffiths.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother Kathleen Griffiths.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge , New Canaan, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kaleigh Griffiths may be made to Friends of Karen, 118 Titicus Road, North Salem, NY 10560 or made online at www.friendsofkaren.org
For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Published in New Canaan Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
