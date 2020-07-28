Kathryn D. StoneKathryn D. Stone died on the 23rd of July, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Dorofea, sister to Olga D. Edwards who predeceased her, and the widow of Richard W. Stone. She was a retiree of Champion International Paper Co. In retirement, she was a volunteer at the Lapham Senior Center and with the American Red Cross Blood Drive. She is survived by her son, Richard II (Frances), daughters: Kathryn Aberman (Raymond), Colleen Benner (David), Merrilee Phelps, Maureen Gough (James) and Victoria Corliss (John), and eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Aloysius Church in New Canaan. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.