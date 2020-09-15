Keith MacBain
Keith MacBain died at his home in Southampton, Massachusetts on September 13th due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Keith was born in Englewood, New Jersey, and grew up on a small farm in Closter, NJ where his father ran a kennel. He later attended Deerfield Academy in MA, and graduated in 1956. He received a BA in English from Cornell University in 1960 and he married Cynthia Loring in August of 1960. Later he received an MA from Columbia Teachers College.
After moving back to Connecticut, Keith taught English at New Canaan High School from 1963 through 1996, and was Chairman of the English Department for ten years. Keith also coached football, basketball and was most remembered for his time as Head Baseball coach for the New Canaan Rams. He was inducted into the NCHS Hall of Fame in 2008.
Keith leaves behind his wife Cynthia, his son Bruce MacBain of Auburn, New York, his daughter Catherine MacBain of Florence, Massachusetts and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for next spring, when the family hopes that there will be a vaccine for Covid 19, and attending a service will not be a health risk for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, people are invited to donate to Parkinson's Research @ https://www.apdaparkinson.org/